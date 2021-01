La consegna di alcune dosi vaccini Pfizer è in ritardo

"CEO of Pfizer (…) reassured me that all guaranteed doses of the first quarter will be delivered in the first quarter"

President @vonderleyen in Lisbon during the press conference @2021PortugalEU with PM @antoniocostapm

on the priorities of #EU2021PT pic.twitter.com/UIcAGLGqn4

— Eric Mamer (@MamerEric) January 15, 2021