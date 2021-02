Facebook: furto di dati sensibili (email e numeri di telefono, anche di utenti italiani)

I can confirm this database is from around May 25th 2019.

I took a large sample from the database, sorted FB IDs by largest to smallest and the profiles with the largest FB IDs were created on May 2019

Facebook hasn't yet alerted users about this huge threat to their privacy. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3

— Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) January 16, 2021